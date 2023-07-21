Stephanie Moyer Returns To Pocono To Race In The ARCA Menards Series

Moyer in the #11 will race Friday night at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. — The #11 car for Stephanie Moyer from Sheppton PA in Schuylkill County started going through inspection early Friday morning at Pocono Raceway. It's the beginning of a huge race weekend in the Poconos. And Moyer has raced here before in the ARCA Menards Series with a top 20 finish in 2022.



“So last year was a good race for me. We did start off with a little complication with the transmission, but we still did have a top 20 finish. I am super humbled this year. We had a lot of locals that joined throughout this journey to get here. And I am just super humbled to be here,” said Stephanie.

Moyer grew up around racing and would come to Pocono when she was younger to watch some of the greats of all-time like Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt battle it out on the Tricky Triangle.



“So I am very comfortable here. It's quick. It's quick and if you are not precise with your marks it is going to be a little tough with control of the car,” again said Stephanie.

For drivers like Stephanie Moyer they love being here at Pocono this weekend with all four series racing. The Cup Series, Craftsman Truck, the Xfinity series, and ARCA Menards that allows drivers to interact and talk with other teams.



“It's amazing. The fact that all the four NASCAR series are here ARCA, Truck, Xfinity and Cup pretty awesome and that is the cool thing about racing in the ARCA series we get to race with the big cars on the weekend that they are here,” said Frankie.



Muniz currently 2nd in points in the ARCA Menards series was born in New Jersey and he feels like Pocono is home.