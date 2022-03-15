St. John Neumann Beats Linville Hill Christian 60-50 in PIAA Class A Quarterfinals

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The St. John Neumann boys basketball team made key plays in the 4th quarter to beat Linville Hill Christian 60-50 in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class A state tournament Tuesday night at Martz Hall. With the win, the Golden Knights advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2014, where they'll face the defending state champs from Nativity BVM, who beat them in the state playoffs last year.