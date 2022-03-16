St. John Neumann Advances to PIAA Class A Semifinals

Golden Knights Top Linville Hill Christian for a Rematch With Nativity BVM

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The St. John Neumann boys basketball team beat Linville Hill Christian Tuesday night at Martz Hall, 60-50. Davion Hill scored 31 points and grabbed 19 rebounds. The Golden Knights are going back to the state semifinals for the first time since 2014, where they're face Nativity BVM.

"We played tough," St. John Neumann junior guard Davion Hill said. "They hit some big shots for them. We went up early and they fought back, played a really nice game and I'm just happy we get to go to the Final Four and we pulled it off."

So what does it mean to get another chance at Nativity, the team that beat them in the state playoffs the last couple of years?

"It means a lot," Hill said. "We were in the same position last year, the last two years and came up short both times. So, it feels nice definitely to move on and advance."

"It's great," St. John Neumann Boys Basketball Coach Jamie Spencer added. "That's a well-coached basketball team over there. They gave us a nice fight and I tell you what, we knew they were going to hit shots and we didn't play our best game today, but we found a way and we're happy to advance. This is great. This is great to get an opportunity to play here in the Mecca and we're happy. We're thrilled. Semifinals"