Susquehanna River Hawks Switching From The Centennial Conference To The Landmark In 2023

Susquehanna finished (10-1) during the 2022 season

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — The River Hawks football team is using the spring practices as a springboard into the fall season coming up in August.



Going from the Centennial Conference Susquehanna lands in the Landmark joining the other sports at SU.



It's a new schedule with new challenges but this squad says they'll be ready.



“You know we got aligned with all the other sports that have been in the Landmark Conference our sports here at Susquehanna for the last 15 years or so. You know it would be nice to be under one umbrella and it also gives us obviously a chance to go play some more non-conference games,” said Tom.



“Absolutely now that it is my last year it really feels different. I want the standard to be the same as it was last year. I want to really enjoy this season and be as dominate as we can be,” said Mark.

Gone from this River Hawks football team is four year starting quarterback Michael Ruisch and that leaves Coach Perkovich with a big decision to make at quarterback coming up in the fall. And right now, he has 4 candidates. One of those is former Blue Raider quarterback Brayden Knoblauch out of Tamaqua. Knoblauch in the 2019 "3A" state playoffs eventually losing to Wyoming Area and quarterback Dom DeLuca. DeLuca went onto win the state title for the Warriors and now DeLuca is a

captain for the Penn State football team.



“Brayden was our back-up for most of the season last year. True dual threat type of player. Can really hurt you with his feet at times,” again said Tom.

On offense Nick Gonzalez brings back that leadership at left tackle. The defense returns Keith Green III at the Hero spot with his 26 solo tackles and those 3 interceptions.