Scholarship Push: "Ranked and Ready"

Orlando Williams battles pressure of being ranked as one of the top 6th grade basketball players in the country.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The shots keep falling for 12-year-old Orlando Williams. He is in the 6th grade, but he can't wait to get back on the court. He's averaging 28 points a game for his youth league team and led them to the playoffs.

"It feels like I am putting the team on my back and just helping out the team," Orlando said.

Orlando played in an Adidas Tournament last spring, and he was ranked as the 5th best player in the 6th-grade group in the Mid-Atlantic Region. He's already ahead of schedule. He was only in the 5th grade then. According to the NCAA, basketball prospects can't be contacted directly---meaning like texts or phone calls—until after June 15th of their sophomore years in high school. However, basketball tournament hosts are ranking kids as early as the 2nd grade when they suit up at various sponsored tournaments across the country.

"I wasn't really feeling any pressure because the fact that you're ranked doesn't mean anything," Orlando explained. "You gotta show up and play."

Orlando's dad Kaleem Williams is his head coach. Kaleem played guard at Keystone College under former coach Mark Smith. He makes sure Orlando's stays humble despite his early success.

"It's rare that he is ever is excited about anything because he always feels like he can do better," Kaleem said.

Kaleem still beats his son at one-on-one to keep him on his toes, but he is Orlando's biggest coach and critic.

"When I do something bad, my dad will say I'm nothing, and I'll do better," Orlando said.

Jeff Wilson has been coaching college basketball at East Stroudsburg for 20 years. He says young athletics have to balance all the attention.

"Some of these pressures these young guys are under by going to all these tournaments and being scene. It's great on one level," Wilson said. "But it does create a lot of stress for them at one level. Good or bad, you can debate. It is here."

Orlando's dad wants to push his son but understands when to slow down even when his son is still hungry.

"He's just a competitor, man," Kaleem said. "He's not forced to do anything he doesn't want to do. There's time where he's tired, and I'll say, look, we aren't going, and there's times where he wants to go."

Williamsport High School graduate Chevy Troutman played college basketball at Pittsburgh in the early 2000s before playing professionally overseas in several countries. He says kids in other countries attend boarding school-style basketball schools and train as professionals as teenagers.

"They become independent at like 16, 17, 18 years old," Troutman said. "They have bigger checks than our amateurs."

Troutman wasn't in favor of overworking kids either, but he said he had coaches in high school that saw his potential and pushed his limits.

"When kids are young, if you know anything about the body, kids rejuvenate faster," Troutman said. "They heal quicker earlier than when you are older, so it's a balance play."