Sports Vault: December 2010 Terry Turner And The Scranton Knights Basketball Team

SCRANTON, Pa. — At 6'7" Scranton junior Terry Turner can pretty much do it all. From handling to package distribution Turner's time is a high-light reel full of plenty, and for the 3rd team all-state forward there is room for improvement in one area.

"Defense. Defense is the biggest key because it gets the offense started so defense is the biggest thing," said Terry.

Turner is quite scary with his skill set on the basketball court, but it was a scary incident this past summer that sent Terry to the hospital.

"Take me through what exactly happened? First I had to go. I got poked in the eye and I had to go to the hospital and then they just told me to wait it out and see what happens after that. So how much is your vision down in that right eye? Oh it's not that down that much as it is. It seems like it would be but it really isn't," again said Terry.

"It was earlier this year early September and he got poked in the eye and we heard that he was down at the Philadelphia Eye Institute and it was touch and go there for a while but he is doing great. You know you can't even tell," said Tony.

We'll the Knights lost 2 key guys from a team that won 2 game in the state playoffs last year and a record of 22-6. Gone are Ian Redetzky now at Marywood and Bilal Floyd who is playing at Hanover Area. Taking their minutes will be Karlon Quiller coming over here from Scranton Prep and senior Hasim Dixon-coach says he has a chance to be a force inside.

"Yeah I feel very good. The coaches you know they finally gave me a chance to show what I can do and I did everything. Come to the summer league last year you know working hard starting to lift and trying to get big and do what I can do to help the team this year," said Hasin

Losing to Penn Wood and their monster front in the state quarterfinals last year actually helped the Knights.

"That was a really big team and it gave us a lot of confidence knowing that we could play with that type of team. We hit the open shots when we had to and hopefully we can get down there again," said Tim.

After Dixon and Tim Fisch there's Lewis, McCarthy and Draper...Battaglia has the makings of a beast of a team.