Sports suspended for girl's basketball, lacrosse and baseball

Athletes from winter sports to the spring are hoping their seasons don't come to and end.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Maggie Flynn and her Classics teammates at Scranton Prep had their perfect (30-0) season stopped due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak in the United States, now all they can do is wait and see if they can return to school and finish off their winter sports season.

"That obviously got cancelled so I know that we we're really looking forward to that game and hopefully moving forward in the state playoffs and with softball it was definitely my senior year so I was heartbroken about that. Hopefully we can still get our season in," said Maggie.

Josh Balcarcel from Delaware Valley would be practicing boy's lacrosse right now instead he is home wondering even if there will be a season.

"It's hard and it's pretty devastating. I know for me I put in a lot of hours in the weight room and on the turf just getting reps and I know many more people have been doing that so to see this happen is hard-it's hard to live with. I know that we will get through this and we will be stronger that ever," said Josh.

And at Blue Mountain the sounds of baseball for Billy Gerlott have been replaced by silence. The Penn State commit hopes to compete for the Eagles his senior year.

"When the pandemic became really big and all that stuff obviously the first thing that came to my mind is that I am going to lose my senior season of baseball, obviously that was first on my mind but as the pandemic got more serious and stuff like that really the only thing on my mind was to keep myself safe and my family as well," said Billy.

We'll normally at this time of the year here at Tripps Park in Scranton these fields are packed with athletes getting ready for spring sports but as you can see only a few remain because of the restrictions and the corona virus outbreak. It also affects some of the baseball players at West Scranton that includes my son Zachary Lloyd right now his spring season has been put on hold.

"We are looking really good this year and we are anxious and eager to get on that field and play one last year," added Josh.