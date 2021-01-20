5-Time USAC National Sprint Car Champion Levi Jones Comes To Bloomsburg To Design New Racing Track

Racing returns to Bloomsburg this May for the first time in over 30 years

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — 5-time USAC National Sprint Car Champion Levi Jones from Indiana takes a few laps on the dirt track at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It marks the return to racing here for the first time in 30 years. An 8 race schedule begins in May on the 3/8 mile oval track. Brian Wawroski the Bloomsburg Grandstand Superintendent invited Jones to Columbia County for his expertise in design. Expect four wide racing to fill the night air all summer long in Columbia County.

"And basically what we are doing is getting the shape of the track. So he has been here all morning riding around in the Jeep as you have seen and moving cones and actually designing the track. #1 we want it to be a safe track and #2 we want it to be very fan friendly," said Brian.

"Everybody wants it done now right? But it takes a little time. You have the weather here in Pennsylvania too which adds to the time. So I am just excited to keep moving this process forward, and let people see the ones that might have the memory of what it was like to be here for the last time that cars raced at Bloomsburg. I see a little bit of the progress and we are going to end of with a really beautiful facility," said Levi.

They plan on kicking race weekends off beginning in May and will continue through the fair and into October and I tell you what fans will come out here and pack these stands here at the fairgrounds.

"Bringing the history back you know the last race was here in the Mid-80's and there was an accident which stopped it and here we are in 2021 bringing it back," added Brian.

The 230 acres at the Bloomsburg Fair has plenty of parking and the grandstand holds 5,000 spectators. It's the minor adjustments Brian and his team are working on now.

"Get more dirt and then get the clay and get baking in it. And get that all shaped and then construct walls, and fence, and lights, and create a beautiful race track," added Levi.