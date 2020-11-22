Wyoming Seminary Captures Their 3rd State Field Hockey Championship In A Row With Win Over Greenwood And 9th In School History

WHITEHALL, Pa. — Wyoming Seminary goalkeeper Mia Magnotta set the tone early playing in her 4th consecutive state championship game and not allowing a goal.
With 11 minutes left in the 2nd period Isabella Pisano finally got Sem on the board breaking through with a goal and the 1-0 lead.
We go to the 3rd and off the corner Sem works it aournd to Ella Babacci and she hits it in for goal #2 and the 2-0 lead for Wyoming Seminary.
In the 4th the insurance goal from Anna Mozeleski
Sem goes onto win 3-0 their 9th state championship title and their 3rd state title in a row.
"Oh my god. I am beyond happy right now . God is good. I am just so grateful that we had a season and able to like finish it out with these girl's four times in the state finals and nice gold medals around our necks its a beautiful and amazing feeling," said Mia.
"The kids have been on a great run . I mean to be in four state championships for this senior class is really pretty amazing. It's never been done," said Karen.
Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports Whitehall
