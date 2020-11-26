(11-0) Southern Columbia vs (10-0) Wilmington Area In Saturday's "2A" State Championship Football Game

Tigers making their 19th appearance in a state final

CATAWISSA, Pa. — Jim Roth takes his (11-0) Southern Columbia Tigers through another practice. The (10-0) Greyhounds of Wilmington Area are the next opponent in Saturday's "2A" state final.

"Offensively they run a version of the wing-t offense ,but it's much more power oriented. They run the quarterback quite a bit, and they are balanced with their running game. They have two outstanding running backs and they kind of split most of the workload but they will incorporate the quarterback also," said Jim.

It's a place Roth is familiar with and comfortable. Saturday marks the 19th time Roth has led his team to the title tilt. He's come away victorious 10 times.

"It's a match-up with the strongest team that we have faced this year. It will certainly be a challenge for our offensive line with the size that they have up front defensively," again said Jim.

The players know the importance of the game. This year even in this pandemic dealing with this virus has it's challenges. Locker rooms won't be used at Hershey park Stadium and fewer fans will be in attendance. Just getting to this point of the season has been a huge accomplishment.

"It's been forever since we have our halftime speech on the sideline and not in the locker room, but I mean but you know it is whatever and it is what it is with these times. We will let it not effect us and focus on the game and Wilmington," said Wade.

On top of everything else just trying to win a state title is challenging and with the win Coach Roth becomes the all-time wins leader in the state at 456 wins passing legendary Berwick coach George Curry.

"Obviously we have played them a few times two times in the state championship game and came out successful in both of those-one time when I was a freshman, and we look to do just the same thing this year. We know that they are coached really well and run kind of the similar offense as we do so it is going to come down to what team can execute more on Saturday," said Gavin.

"He has meant everything to this program. He has got us to where the program is now. To get him that win and to win another state championship would mean everything to this school," added Wade.