13U North Union United Valor Girl's Club Soccer Team Ranked #1 In The State

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — Soccer is booming right now in Central Pennsylvania.

Inside the Sports Zone Recreation Center in Northumberland Jim Zatkansky practices with his 13u club team the North Union United Valor based out of Lewisburg. Since July these 16 girls played in the Philadelphia Area and New Jersey in an Elite Development League and totaled up a (29-2) record good for the #1 ranking in the state scoring 147 goals in those 31 games.

"We have games already where we have scored 5 or 6 goals and it's been one goal from five or six different girl's. I mean they are all in it to win it,"

said Jim.

"It's like a family like I said. And we all work hard together. It's a team effort not just individual," said Samantha Roarty.

These girl's have been together for two years. They are hoping to raise enough money to play in a showcase tournament in Orlando, Florida in 2022 against other national qualifiers from around the United States.

"That would be wonderful because going different places and seeing new things and doing new things and trying new things it's exciting," said Callie Ulmer.

.All the girl's on this team are from right here in District IV where soccer in the state has kind of become King in the last week with Southern Columbia and Bloomsburg both winning state titles.

"Talk about Loren Gehret? Yeah. Pretty cool huh? Um . Did you get a chance to meet her? Oh yeah. What do you think about her? She is good! Ha ha," said Kennadie Reamer.

"I love watching soccer and I love seeing our local teams progress and I think that we can really show our true spirit out there representing what they did and I think that we are going to be really good," said Katherine Zaktansky.

The next Paige Temple or Loren Gehret could come from this group.

"Soccer...soccer...that's our game...Valor...Valor that is our name.1..2...3 Valor," said the 13u North Union United Valor team.