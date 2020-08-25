Just Conditioning Drills For The Scranton Knights Football Team As Fall Sports Return

Knights don't open up until October for their first football game

SCRANTON, Pa. — The sounds of football.

"Go! Come on I want to see them work. Make them work, ," said coach.

"There is a lot going on everyday.Everyday like I said is a new challenge. We are trying to figure out how far we can go," said Steve Sumbres.

At least for now the Scranton Knights are on the fields for practice. A vote from the PIAA allowed for the start of fall sports and that included football. But already positive COVID-19 tests in the area has resulted in the shutdown of some schools that the Knights play including Scranton Prep and Valley View.

"To hear the news with Scranton Prep and Valley View and what Abington Heights and Carbondale is doing these kids get worried everyday that their season is going to be shutdown," again said Steve.

"I just really learned a lot to not take anything for granted and to what is just really important in life the safety of myself, my family and all the people that are close to me, said Sam Jones.

So playing five games is OK for you?

"Yeah. It's definitely more than zero which I am just happy for," said Rodrigo Salazar.

Right now the Scranton Knights are in a voluntary workout period. They haven't begun the heat acclimation or the two-a-day practices. Their first game won't be until October and already their schedule is in doubt. They plan to play five games and one of their opponents Abington Heights we'll they have already canceled football for the fall.

As a coach you can only worry about a few things. Do you not even think about the schedule right now?

"We are not even focused on that right now. We know that we have our five game schedule. We are just trying to focus on a day-to-day thing and making sure that we are here and nobody tests positive and making sure the kids are staying social distance," added Steve.

As captains Sam and Rodrigo talk to the younger members of the team about making smart decisions while away from football.

"Try to preach to these guys that we do have to do things a little bit differently, but we just try to come here everyday stick to what we like to do and just keeping working hard," again said Sam.

"Tell them to stay distance. Don't go where you don't belong. Keep doing what you are doing not going to parties or anything like that, and keep your heads up," added Rodrigo.