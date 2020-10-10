Spataro Claims Lakeland Rushing Title

JERMYN, Pa. — In Lakeland's win over Mid Valley last week, Giovanni Spataro ran for 140 yards and a touchdown. In the win, Spataro became the school's all-time leading rusher, passing Joe Tuzze's mark of 3,537. Spataro says that's an important milestone.
RELATED: Lakeland @ Lake-Lehman
RELATED: Lakeland @ Dunmore
"It means a lot, actually, especially all the running backs that have come through Lakeland," Spataro, Lakeland's senior running back said. "It means a lot to finally be at the top spot. It wasn't on my radar too much, but last year I knew I was close and I couldn't get it, but that's because sadly I had some injuries, but coming in, I knew especially with COVID and stuff, no games are guaranteed. So I really wanted to focus on getting it in game one and thank God I got it."
"Gio is a kid that just, he's been working for four years, a kid that has done everything we've asked even before I took over with coach Wasilchak," Lakeland Football Coach Dave Powowarczyk added. "To the school, it really says something because we've had some really good running backs come through Lakeland and the guy's record that he did break was no slouch."