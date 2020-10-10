Spataro Claims Lakeland Rushing Title

"It means a lot, actually, especially all the running backs that have come through Lakeland," Spataro, Lakeland's senior running back said. "It means a lot to finally be at the top spot. It wasn't on my radar too much, but last year I knew I was close and I couldn't get it, but that's because sadly I had some injuries, but coming in, I knew especially with COVID and stuff, no games are guaranteed. So I really wanted to focus on getting it in game one and thank God I got it."