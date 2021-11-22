Southern Columbia Reacts to Winning 3rd State Girls Soccer Title in 4 Years

HERSHEY, Pa. — In Hershey, the Southern Columbia girls soccer team repeated as state champs. The Tigers tamed Greensburg Central Catholic 4-0 in the PIAA Class 1A state championship to claim their 3rd state title in the last four years.

"I tell you what the strength of our schedule and the teams that we play in the PHAC they make our team stronger and these girl's are resilient and the work their butts off everyday at practice," Southern Columbia Girls Soccer Coach Derek Stine said. "Can't say enough about them with the Coaches in Jen and Erin best coaches in the world."