The Tigers took their fifth championship win in a row, the sixth title in the last seven years, and 12th overall.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Southern Columbia Tigers took on Serra Catholic Friday afternoon in the PIAA Class 2A state championship.

The game was close early but Southern Columbia began to pull away.

The Serra Catholic Eagles got within 9, but Southern Columbia was too much for the team from western Pennsylvania.

The Tigers prevailed 62-25.