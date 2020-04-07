Senior Sendoff Softball is a Big Hit as Teams Return to the Fields for a Summer League

West Scranton and Holy Cross started things up June 30th at the Marvin Dutch Gap Little League Complex in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Senior sendoff league for softball hit the field four months after the Coronavirus pandemic shut things down. It includes 10 teams from the Lackawanna League. They play until the end of July. For Invaders graduates Tatum Repshis and Kamden Miller it gives them a chance to play before they lace them up at Lackawanna College next spring.

"It's really exciting. I am just glad that we have a chance to play. It was kind of sad because it felt like we didn't have that ending closure the seniors. So now this is a good chance to get that back," said Tatum.

"I am actually happy that he got us in here because there are a few teams that are not in this league, but I am happy that he put us in because it's a great opportunity for us to at least have our last season," said Kamden.

Keelin Schimelfenig heads to Marywood in the fall. She plans to try out for the Pacers college team. Having a summer with friends and games to play brings a smile to her face.

"It was my senior year so It was pretty upsetting that I missed out on having a real softball team for school, but we are pretty excited that we get to be together a couple more times," said Keelin.

Invaders head coach EJ Dougher has been busy during this pandemic DJing over 100 shows live on Facebook, and raising nearly $40,000 dollars along with Burne Honda for the food banks in Lackawanna County with money also going to Saint Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen, Our Sisters of the Poor, and St. Joseph's. Now he is helping organize summer softball.

"Joe Miraglia from Forest City, myself and EJ Weston from Valley View all sat around and said we have to do something for these seniors. There we're too many kids that we're by-passed, and it has been upsetting. You know everyday in limbo. So we got together and we decided hey who wants to play," said EJ.

.It's kind of a mixed bag of talent here for both teams. Some of these girls have already graduated, and some will be senior next year and there are a lot of underclassmen here. Holy Cross has 22 players total. They are expecting great competition from both teams all summer long.

"This is incredible especially during the pandemic. So just to be with the seniors again is amazing," said Tia Polizzi.

Smiles are back. The sounds of softball have returned and these fields are filled with future stars.