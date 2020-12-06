Sarah Tuzinski the 2019 WVC Division III Player of the Year for Hanover Area signs with Morgan State

Tuzinski had 151 K's pitching in 2019 for Hanover Area

HANOVER, Pa. — Her #27 jersey hangs in her room. A reminder of the good times at Hanover Area for senior softball pitcher Sarah Tuzinski.

There was no 2020 season this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.She couldn't replicate her 1.43 ERA from 2019, and those 10 wins for Coach Kathy Healey, and 151 strikeouts for the WVC Division III player of the year.

"Like I grew up with the seniors like Alessia Mangan, and Lindsey Mendygral, I have been playing with them since I was five, so it would of been great to get onto the field one last time," said Sarah.

"And her rise ball was just sick. You are in the batter's box and it just came at you, and you think that you are going to hit it and it just went up into the air," said Kathy.

A final goodbye and a celebration of sorts took place in the Hanover Area parking lot. Even Sarah's parents car is decorated congratulations and Hanover Area Class of 2020. In August she will head down to Morgan State to start her softball career.

"Yes I going to be able to pitch and he also has me hitting and hopefully playing and I am going to try and work and play on the field and hopefully get a spot," added Sarah.

She then signed with Morgan State with the people that have guided her throughout her career.

"My Dad taught me how to pitch. I grew up watching my sister play everyday. I was traveling with her everywhere. I was always watching her, and I always wanted to be like her," again said Sarah.

"She can do amazing things because she works hard. You give her a task and she is going to work at it," again said Kathy.

Tuzinski heads to Morgan State as a utility player but hopes to be in that circle come September.