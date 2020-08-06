Marissa Trivelpiece named the 2019-2020 Gatorade Pennsylvania Softball Player of the Year

Trivelpiece helped lead the Cougars to two state championship final appearances in 6A in softball

HAZLETON, Pa. — .There's no doubt why Gatorade named Hazleton shortstop Marissa Trivelpiece as their Pennsylvania Softball Player of the Year for 2019-2020. In her career one that was cut short due to the corona virus pandemic the Cougars racked up a record of (67-8) , won (3) District II championships in 6A, and made it to 2 state finals. The driving force behind all that success Trivelpiece and her 23 career homeruns and 101 career RBI.

"it was honestly an honor like you said, and I couldn't of done this without all of my teammates, and my coaches, and my family and I think that it is a big part of this, so without them I couldn't of done this," said Marissa.

A true success story on the field where she gobbled up grounders for outs Marissa made her marks in the classroom too and volunteered for elementary school reading programs.

"Both of my parents are teachers and my middle sister is going to be a teacher as well so I don't know I feel that I am just good with children and I would be able to be a good teacher," again said Marissa.

Bob Bertoni is her high school coach and says, "Her leadership is second only to her playing ability," said Bob.

"What an honor! What an honor for her. What an honor for her team. What an honor for our school and what an honor for our community," added Bob.

A poster of Marissa winning this award from Gatorade is coming here to the school at Hazleton. Once they frame it they will present it to her sometime during the winter break during the basketball season, and they will have her come back here from Michigan State to receive that award.

'What impact can she have in Division I? She will be a leader right out of the gate, and she will strive to succeed," again said Bob.

Recent softball winners in the 35 year history for this award include Alexis Bower from Williamsport and Nicole Smith from Milton both pitchers.

"It really was fun like you said. I did like defense a little bit better than offense," added Marissa.

.At the recent senior goodbye ceremony Trivelpiece left her cleats at home plate.

"It was really tough because I always pictured my cleats would be sitting at Penn State," added Marissa.

And left her mark on this program for future players to remember.