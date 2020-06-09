Wyoming Area Girl's Soccer Team Excited For The Start Of The Season

The Lady Warriors lost to Holy Redeemer in districts last year.

WYOMING, Pa. — Behind the 10th Street Elementary School in Wyoming the Lady Warriors hold an early morning soccer practice.

Now in his 8th year Chad Kranson is the head coach.

"Every year is a challenge right? I mean the last couple of years it has been a battle between us and it seems at the end of the season Holy Redeemer and Lake Lehman. They are all competitive games," said Chad.

His three captains are seniors Christina Kosco returning from a hip injury, Olivia Kwiatkowski and sophomore Halle Kranson.

"I'm not 100 percent healthily yet. I still need another surgery, but I am holding off until the season is over since it's my senior year. But overall I feel better this year and I am hopeful that I will have a good successful season," said Christina.

"It's very competitive. We have good teams that we are going to be playing against, but I think that we can hold our own, and we should be pretty good this year," said Olivia.

"I mean it's very nice without being able to go to school I mean coming here and seeing all my friends and just being able to play soccer you know," said Halle.

The Lady Warriors have a first scrimmage against Crestwood then they open up right here with Wilkes-Barre. Right now the rest of the schedule is very uncertain with a few schools and what is going on the Wyoming Valley Conference.

But the Warriors hope to be back in the playoffs with the likes of Holy Redeemer and Lake Lehman. Those three teams had very good seasons last year.

"We are putting the pieces together. The goal is again let these kids play and at the same time be competitive," added Chad.

.Another senior returning on offense is Brooke Evelock. Knee injuries cut short her last two years.

"What was it like going through all the rehab? It was very hard. It took a long time to get my quad back in shape and my whole leg strengthened, but I feel so much better now," said Brooks.

"Lots of good teams like Lake Lehman and Holy Redeemer. They lost some good players along with us. So right now I wouldn't be able to pick a top team. It's really going to be a challenge," added Christina.