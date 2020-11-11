Lewisburg Green Dragons Boy's Soccer Team Improves To (19-0) With The 6-0 Victory Over Wyoming Seminary

DANVILLE, Pa. — Alan Daniel got things going in the first two minutes on Tuesday night for the undefeated Lewisburg Green Dragons boy's soccer team. His goal helped establish the lead for the champions from District IV. Just three days before on their home field they defeated Midd-West 7-0. Now they advance after in the PIAA "AA" soccer tournament by defeating Wyoming Seminary 6-0 at Danville.
Anthony Bhangdia blasted a shot from the pitch from 15 yards out for the second goal of the game.
Now Lewisburg plays Notre Dame-Greenpond the champions from District 11 on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.