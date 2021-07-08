Soccer ID Camp Offers Players A Chace to Pitch Themselves on the Pitch

College Soccer Hopefuls With a Rare Opportunity in Dunmore at New Camp

DUNMORE, Pa. — Local soccer stars with hopes of continuing their careers on the pitch had a rare opportunity Saturday in Dunmore. This is the Soccer ID camp at Schautz Stadium, put on by Athlete Performance Training in New Milford.

Nearly a hundred local players had the opportunity to show off their skills, with about half the amount of college coaches in attendance. There were sessions for both girls and boys players.

The camp is the first-of-its-kind in our area and it's something they hope becomes an annual event.

“We’re hoping this is the first of many years that we can put this together and trying to get the kids some exposure,” Jenton Esworthy, the Owner of Athlete Performance Training, said.

“I grew up around this area, I went to Mountain View High School and we never had anything quite like this we always had to travel to the Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia area to get this environment with this many college coaches," added performance trainer Colby Thomas. "So we’re really excited to be able to bring this back to the area. To have it in a lot of these kids back yards is really, really exciting.”

“It’s nice," Dunmore's Eric Arduino said. "It was a short drive. Didn’t have to travel far, so it was nice. I’m getting ready for my season and I’m excited. It’s nice to be here.”