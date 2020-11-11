x
Bloomsburg Panthers Win 4-0 Over Lake-Lehman In The 1st Round Of State Girl's "AA" Soccer Action

Temple becomes the school's all-time leading scorer with 88 goals in her career

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Panthers girl's soccer team picked up right where they left of after winning the District IV "AA" girl's soccer title with a 4-0 win over Lake-Lehman in the first round of state play on Tuesday night at home.

Brynna Zentner got things going in the first half with a second chance goal making it 1-0. Then senior forward Paige Temple hit one past the goalie on the short side for the 2-0 advantage. On the night 4 goals for the team now advancing to the state quarterfinals where they will play District 3 champion Wyomissing on Saturday at a site to be determined.

