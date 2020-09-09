Delaware Valley Girl's Soccer Team: 2020 Preview

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Head Coach Jeff Rainear is in his 8th season coaching the Delaware Valley girl's soccer team. With 9 seniors the nucleus is there to make another run at a league and district championship. Goal scorers should be seniors Emily Thomas and Megan Burns along with sophomore Sage Henry. They play Valley View on September 19th.
"I have 9 seniors. Five or six or them are good captain material, but I am not sure how i am going to work with that, and we are just excited to be out here," said Jeff.
"So I think that we could probably win the league this season, and I think that we have very high hopes to win that and districts. As of right now it looks very good to be able to play again and have everyone out here finally after five months off. So I am really excited," said Skylar Molnar.