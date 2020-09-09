Delaware Valley Girl's Soccer Team: 2020 Preview

Lady Warriors with 9 seniors on the team

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Head Coach Jeff Rainear is in his 8th season coaching the Delaware Valley girl's soccer team. With 9 seniors the nucleus is there to make another run at a league and district championship. Goal scorers should be seniors Emily Thomas and Megan Burns along with sophomore Sage Henry. They play Valley View on September 19th.

"I have 9 seniors. Five or six or them are good captain material, but I am not sure how i am going to work with that, and we are just excited to be out here," said Jeff.