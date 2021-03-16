Shikellamy Wins District Title in Boys and Girls Basketball

Braves and Lady Braves Claim First District Titles Sicne 1979 and 2009 Respectively

It was a shocking weekend for Shikellamy – in a good way. Not one, but two district championships.

There was a lot working against the boys basketball team. The Braves were without Head Coach Bill Zeigler in the title game, but they were still able to win this year’s combined District IV/VI Class 5A tournament championship – their first district title in 42 years.

and congratulations to the following 2020-21 D4 champions: Mount Carmel (2A girls), St John Neumann (A boys), Northumberland Christian (A girls), Wyalusing (2A boys), Loyalsock (3A boys & girls), Central Columbia (4A girls), Danville (4A boys) & Shikellamy (5A boys & girls) — piaad4sports (@piaad4sports) March 14, 2021

"The boys haven’t won a championship since 1979," Shikellamy Athletic Director and former Boys Basketball Coach Tim Foor said. "So, it’s really good to get that monkey off their back, especially in a year with COVID. We started the season 1-8, finished really strong. We have nine wins now. So, we have been playing really well."

Foor coached the team for nearly two decades before taking over as Athletic Director. So, he can appreciate the history and hope the future is clear for the state 5A playoffs, starting with Lower Dauphin on Friday.

The district title for the Lady Braves was their first since 2009, but it was also under strange circumstances. They only had to win one game against the only other Class 5A school in District IV this year – Selinsgrove.

”When you work at Shikellamy, you know Selinsgrove is across the river," Shikellamy Girls Basketball Coach Lew Dellegrotti said. "If you’re going to win any game, you’re going to win against Selinsgrove. I’m very proud of the girls. They really played well.”

”Not a lot of people talk about Shikellamy girls basketball," Shikellamy senior guard Jordan Moten added. "We’re not really well known for having great accomplishments. So, it was pretty awesome coming home and showing what we can actually do.”

Shikellamy has a tough draw against Bethlehem Catholic, but they’re just grateful for the opportunity and proud to put on the uniform at least one more time.

”It’s an honor," Moten said. "Being able to play for Shikellamy and being able to play in a game, even after a district championship, we’re really, really honored to just make it this far in general.”