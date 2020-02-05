Seniors getting some sports spotlights on social media

North Pocono and Central Columbia highlighting their seniors from the spring of 2020

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Athletic Directors across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are trying to keep busy while showcasing their senior spring sport athletes on social media through the use of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Eliza Maganzini-North Pocono's Athletic Director picked up the idea from her Alma Mater Susquehanna University.

"I know are coaches and our administration everyone has been doing a really good job of contacting the senior to see what we can do to honor they and what we can do to help them. They have a good attitude about it," said Eliza.

Lila Gaughen a senior track athlete with the Trojans was recently highlighted. She loves the idea.

"It's really nice because seniors finally get to have their closure with coaches and it's nice to see that all the students are supporting each other and it really insures that the team is a family," said Lila.

We have to keep the flame going for all of these senior athletes who are missing their spring sports season. For a lot of them they will go off to college and continue with a great education and for a few that will actually get a chance to play some sports.

"It's a great education (PSU/Harrisburg) and a Penn State degree and they are one of the best Division III teams in the country and perennial Top 25 team. It is definitely something that I am looking forward to. I can't wait to start that next chapter of my baseball career," said Kyle

At Central Columbia athletic director Kevin Morgan is already working on fall schedules. He has 29 seniors to highlight this spring. Once that is done he plans on posting some "Birdcage" photos from the fan section, and then highlighting the teams.

"I teach half the day and I miss the kids for the morning of when I am teaching my stats class, and then moving on into the afternoon and at night you really miss seeing the kids grow from the beginning of the season to the end of the season," said Kevin.

"These we're supposed to be the best three months of high-school. It seems like we put in all this work. It was like time for AP tests to start getting up and then we would have our field trips at the end of the year. And then our senior class trips and our senior exit interviews. And then we would have a lot of time to spend with the people that we've grown up around, and missing that really kind of stinks," said Tessa Gill.