Klassner Gets Back On The Field With Her Blue Knights Field Hockey Team For Another State Run

KINGSTON, Pa. — The (1-0) 2OT victory last season secured Karen Klassner's 8th state field hockey title at Wyoming Seminary. It capped off a great two year run for the Blue Knights that produced Division I talent. Now Klassner begins the next journey with a new group eager to produce.

"Expectations are high quite obviously. We are not sure who will come out and be leaders yet, but we have some big shoes to fill. But are kids are usually up to the task someone will step forward. I think that is one of the things that is the strength of the team is somebody is always ready set to step up," said Karen.

"It's super exciting to have this first practice. It is going to be different, but I am excited. We are going to do everything that we can so that it is safe all year round, and just going to work hard and overcome all the changes," said Quinn.

"We definitely have a lot of girl's this year. We are super pumped. We have a lot of talent, and a lot of diversity too which I think is really good so really pumped up for the season," said Grace.

Once again the competition in the Wyoming Valley Conference this season will be fierce and one of the biggest concerns for Coach Klassner is when the team goes on the road and plays her 5 games on grass.

"it's one of the best in the country right now. It has a lot of college coaches just looking and that is something that the kids look forward too. For us it will be an interesting season because we have 5 grass games and grass is an adventure for us as a team," again said Karen.

Mia Magnotta Sem's goalie will finish out her senior year before heading to Iowa in the fall of 2021. Her play in goal for the first three seasons right up there with some of the best of all-time. And as Klassner and the Blue Knights go for their 9th state championship Magnotta will be the magnet holding it together.

"They have been out of doing anything since March. I mean it's been over 5 months for them. I am a little stir crazy myself so I can imagine what they are like. They just want to get back in the classroom and get back on the fields and try to compete and stay healthy," added Karen.

Big senior year for Alex Wesneski. Scored her 100th goal in field hockey, won a state championship in field hockey, scored her 1000th point tonight in basketball! Can’t wait to follow her career at Iowa! pic.twitter.com/5yQuNygfYQ — Karen Klassner (@CoachKlassner) January 23, 2020