Scranton Prep's London Montgomery Commits to Penn State

Montgomery Chose Penn State Over Virginia Tech and Boston College in a Ceremony at Scranton Prep on Monday

SCRANTON, Pa. — London Montgomery made it official on Monday. He’s going to be a Nittany Lion. In front of family and friends, the Scranton Prep running back chose Penn State over Virginia Tech and Boston College.

"I just felt at home," Montgomery explained. "The coaches made me feel very comfortable. They made me feel like I could tell them anything and ultimately I just feel at home and I felt it in my gut."

After running for over 2300 yards and 36 touchdowns as a junior, Montgomery received 19 offers, but there was only one place he knew he’d be happy – Happy Valley.

”I grew up being a Penn State fan and I’m going to be playing for Penn State," Montgomery said. "So, it’s a dream come true, really. When I’m out there in front of 107,000 and they call my name, the fans will go crazy.”

"They’re getting a special player," Montgomery's high school football coach, Terry Gallagher added. "It’s not the easiest thing when you have coaches calling you all day, every day. To have to balance that with a pretty challenging curriculum here at Scranton Prep and then playing multiple sports, and then just being a kid, it takes a pretty gutsy kid to go through that.”

With the decision out of the way, all that’s left is Montgomery’s senior season, and he has some lofty goals.

”I want 4,000 yards, 50 touchdowns," Montgomery explained. "I’m setting goals for myself, high goals. I’m going to try my best this year, stick to what I’ve been doing.”

”We have high expectations for him," Gallagher added. "He’s an incredible kid. We’re lucky to have him. He’s my guy. When I’m old and someone’s wheeling me around a wheelchair, it’ll be my wife and him, probably.”