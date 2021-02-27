Schuylkill League Umpire Gets The Call To Head To The Senior League Baseball World Series

Games are in Easley South Carolina from July 31st-August 7th

MOOSIC, Pa. — Behind the plate here in 2013 at the Tri-Valley vs Schuylkill Haven baseball game is umpire Mark Onushco from Tamaqua. Working out of the Anthracite Chapter for the PIAA and District 18 in Little League Baseball it's been his passion in life to be the best when he is on the field. February 12th Mark didn't make the call this time but got one in the form of a letter from President and Chief Executive Officer of Little League International Steve Keener to work this summer's Senior League Baseball World Series in Easley South Carolina July 31st to August 7th.

"What I applied to first was down there and then my second one was Little League. And they usually say that you have to do another World Series before you go to Williamsport. So when I opened it up it was very exciting," said Mark.

Hopefully after a successful week in South Carolina at the Senior League Baseball World Series next year Mark can get the call to umpire in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport Pennsylvania. This journey of umpiring started when he was only 19 years old.

"Then I filled in. I went up to a Little League game here locally at Tamaqua and they didn't have an umpire and they actually asked me to umpire. So I said sure. And at that time I didn't have any equipment or anything and they had like the old balloon in the stand and the shin guards so I had to put the shin guards on the outside and use the balloon. I was just like I will fill in and do this," again said Mark.

Mark played football at Tamaqua under legendary head coach Dave "Whitey" Williams and they have also umpired baseball games. Whitey says Mark is one of the best and deserves this honor.

"I think you know the professionalism and the focus and certainly the talent and you know he has learned the rules," said Dave.

"It has been a goal of mine if you can't make it to Williamsport as a player it becomes a goal that hey once you get into umpiring and started doing Little League it's like hey let's try to make this dream a reality," again said Mark.

Mark enjoyed the trip to WNEP a few years ago with Whitey to meet the Coaches Corner team. His next trip to the Senior League Baseball World Series should do the same.