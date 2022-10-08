Schuylkill League Football Coaches Association Holds Media Day At Fighter's Heaven In Deer Lake

Muhammad Ali's former training center backdrop for football media day

DEER LAKE, Pa. — Coaches and players from 16 different schools arrived at Fighter's Heaven in Deer Lake at 11am for the 2022 Schuylkill League Football Media day. The training center here was the former home to heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali.

"It's such an inspiration to Schuylkill County to have someone of that stature that used to do great things in this little place here on the mountain," said Mike.

League president and current Schuylkill Haven head football coach Mike Farr emceed the event and climbed into the ring to kick off the season.

"What a better venue than Fighter's Heaven to have all of you guys at," added Mike.

"You are coming to a place that you have a true champion. So they just get to experience that. And I am sure if they weren't as familiar with Muhammad Ali I am sure that they will go back on Google and whatever it is and get to see actually the work that he did in the boxing ring," said Wally.

"It's exciting about getting the kids back on the field again. It's awesome for the players to see each other and for the coaches to get together before the season starts. It's all fun right now but it's all going to be rivalry in a few weeks," said Mark.

"We'll the one team that might have the most returning players is Williams Valley. The Vikings with 9 players back on offense and 8 on defense and a few of the players telling me that they would love to get to that 2A state final.

"I mean we are going to go to the state championship this year. That is our goal. We want to get our 4th district title for us as seniors that would be 4 years straight and just work on from there," said Brady.

"Absolutely it's just very scenic and a beautiful place. There is a lot of history here and if you can build your program on championships you know Ali was the best. So this a really unique place. It's going to be a great day," said Tim.

"It is a beautiful place. I have never been here before so it's definitely a cool sight to see," said Ben.