Schuylkill Haven's Performance Training Center Under Construction

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Schuylkill Haven's softball field, baseball field and football stadium were recently updated, but the Hurricanes aren't done with the upgrades. They have a brand new performance training center under construction. They're hoping to open it this fall. Schuylkill Haven Baseball Coach Scott Buffington is in his 45th season, and he says he's never seen anything quite like this.

"It's amazing to see," Buffington said after his team's win over Panther Valley this past week. "I've been here a long time and it's amazing to see progress and the fore thought and the planning. All the things that go into something like that. It's amazing to see. I just sit back and sometimes I just have to pinch myself to realize that it is here and I get the good fortune and I am blessed to be part of it."