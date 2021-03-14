Schon Wins His 2nd State Wrestling Title With The 5-3 OT Victory Over Kinney

HERSHEY, Pa. — At 106lbs Williamsport sophomore Cael Nasdeo lost 3-0 in the finals at Hershey to Kaedyn Williams from Manheim Township
At 113lbs Delaware Valley's Zachary Jacaruso lost 3-1 in the finals to Jake Van Dee from Cathedral Prep. After each wrestler earning points for the escape this one came down to the final seconds where Van Dee rolled through and with an arm bar flipped Jacaruso over for two points at the buzzer for the 3-1 win and the PIAA "3A" state title.
At 285lbs it was Nate Schon the senior from Selinsgrove and Iowa State commit with the 5-3 OT win over Nazareth freshman Sean Kinney. Schon with his 2nd PIAA State Wrestling Championship title. He won it in 2019 and took 8th place as a freshman and 2nd place in 2020. Nate finishes with a career record of 144-7.