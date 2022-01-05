Schlauch, Rose Look to Repeat Success on the Track Despite Weather Challenges

Track and Field State Medalists Discuss the Challenges of Competing Through Constant Weather Postponements

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Bloomsburg sophomore Charly Schlauch, the defending silver medalist the PIAA Class AA triple jump, and Southern Columbia's Jake Rose, the defending gold medalist in the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdles, discuss the challenges of competing through constant weather postponements.

"So it's not the best but hurdles has been a little rough because I have been stuttering a little but today I got a good time so I am feeling really good about that," Schlauch said. "Jumping was really good. I PR'd in both jumps this season so hoping to stay consistent in that. It definitely makes you wear sweat pants and stuff and I kind of really don't worry about it I just do my best that I can possibly can."

"It's crazy that the time flew this fast because the weather has been terrible," Rose said. "It's not cooperating with us at all. So, I mean we just have to train. Everyone just needs to get their stuff together and see the trainer and we need to get more work in and more time on the track."