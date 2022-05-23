Saucon Valley Country Club Hosts Media Day for 42nd US Senior Open

Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem Will Host the 42nd US Senior Open the Last Weekend in June

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — There’s a lot of work to finish at Saucon Valley Country Club in nearby Bethlehem.

"You can see construction going on all around, but to your point, this all started in 2016," said General Chairman of the 2022 US Senior Open Championship, Dave Kennedy. "We started marketing heavily in 2017 and ’18 and here we are, only about a month away.”

A month away from the 42nd US Senior Open – the 90th USGA Championship in Pennsylvania – the most of any state.

"The golf courses in this state are incredible and the ability to be able to come here and be able to test these players inside of 18 holes over the course of four days is ultimately what drives it," added Hank Thompson, the Senior Director of the US Senior Open Championship.

This will be the 8th USGA championship and 3rd US Senior Open to be held at Saucon Valley. Hale Irwin won in 2000. So did Larry Laoretti, three decades ago in 1992.

The last name etched on that trophy is Jim Furyk. He’s the defending champion. The Pennsylvania-native will look to repeat in his home state, though he had never played the course here at Saucon Valley until earlier in the week.

”First time to Saucon Valley and first time to see the golf course and I’ve heard so much throughout the years," Furyk said. "I only grew up probably like two, two and a half hours from here, but I think really just kind of enjoy being back in Pennsylvania, seeing some Eastern PA fans and probably not putting so much pressure on myself to try to play well. Kind of come in and enjoy it and I’ll have a lot of family and friends here. So, it’ll be a lot of fun to kind of be in a little bit of a home crowd.”