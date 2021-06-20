Sandhogs Host First Perfect Game Tournament In NEPA

Local Travel Baseball Team Hosts Perfect Game Central PA Elite Summer Championship

LA PLUME, Pa. — This was a big weekend for a local travel baseball team. The East Coast Sandhogs are hosting the "Perfect Game Central PA Elite Summer Championship." These games being played at Christy Mathewson Field at Keystone College.

The Sandhogs 17 and under team has plenty of local talent. They're ranked 1st in the state and 5th in the region.

They played a full season last summer, despite the pandemic. They're starting off this season by hosting "Perfect Game's" first-ever tournament here in NEPA.

"My house is only 15 minutes away from Keystone College," Tunkhannock-native and Sandhogs player Thomas Sheridan said. "So I've grown up around here and it's just neat playing competitive baseball so close to home. Just getting out there, playing against different kids from across the country, hard work plays off on the field, in the gym and in the classroom."

"It's just great for baseball in Northeast PA and all of our teams benefit from it," Sandhogs President and Head Coach Paul McGloin said. "With travel ball, it's just important to get out of your comfort area, to get out of your regional area to play against better competition. We're just super proud of the kids and the parents and the families for making the sacrifices they make, both with their time and financially to travel from here to Florida and Alabama and back to be able to have an opportunity to get our kids from NEPA and throughout the east coast enough exposure so they have an opportunity to keep playing after high school."