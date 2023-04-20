Running To The Record Books For The Knight Senior

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Knight runner Bella Noreika is back on track to finish out with a sensational season. New school records in the 1600 and the 3200 have already come her way. Pushing the pace and personal upgrades in training have helped. A 5:21.54 in the mile and the 11:24 two-mile time PR's and #1 all-time in Knights running history.
“I started following a running plan, and I started doing group workout sessions. I have been putting in more miles. I have been more on myself about stretching and everything. So just a lot of little things,” said Bella.
To earn more team points at the recent dual meet against the Invaders Noreika blistered the field in the 1/2 going 2:25 and setting another school record.
“It's very important. I mean this is probably my best season and it's my last one for high school. So, it means a lot to me,” again said Bella.
We'll running here at Scranton High-School should give Bella an advantage going into the Spagna Championships coming up next month in May and Bella will primarily focus on the 1600 and the 3200.
“I like that it's at our track. Because for COVID it was at other places but it's nice to be home,” added Bella.
In the fall Bella begins here 1st semester in sunny Florida at the University of Tampa.
“I have always wanted to go down south. I just like the weather there. And when I went down and visited, I just loved the running program and the school,” said Bella.
Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports Lackawanna County.