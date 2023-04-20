Running To The Record Books For The Knight Senior

Noreika has the school records in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs at Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Knight runner Bella Noreika is back on track to finish out with a sensational season. New school records in the 1600 and the 3200 have already come her way. Pushing the pace and personal upgrades in training have helped. A 5:21.54 in the mile and the 11:24 two-mile time PR's and #1 all-time in Knights running history.



“I started following a running plan, and I started doing group workout sessions. I have been putting in more miles. I have been more on myself about stretching and everything. So just a lot of little things,” said Bella.

To earn more team points at the recent dual meet against the Invaders Noreika blistered the field in the 1/2 going 2:25 and setting another school record.



“It's very important. I mean this is probably my best season and it's my last one for high school. So, it means a lot to me,” again said Bella.



We'll running here at Scranton High-School should give Bella an advantage going into the Spagna Championships coming up next month in May and Bella will primarily focus on the 1600 and the 3200.