Jana Kass And Dan Landesberg Train For The Upcoming Virtual Scranton Half Marathon

Jana has had several ACL and meniscus surgeries since 2013

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — College volleyball was Jana Kass's sport at Adelphi University. She was the libero a defensive specialist and very athletic. Graduating with her nursing degree Jana started her career and started training for 1/2 marathons around 2013.

"Being a life-long athlete definitely has it's wear and tear on your body and basically I tore my ACL and meniscus in 2013 and I did have surgery and the whole works," said Jana.

In 2018 Jana tore her ACL and meniscus again. To get her back to 100 % Dr. Olson and the muscuolo skeletal institute at Geisinger Wyoming Valley performed the surgery.

"And the best part about it was really partnering with Dr. Olson and Dan to identify a plan to prevent any future injury as well as continuing to live my life style. And skiing no longer in my athletic days. That part is over with skiing, but being able to build up that muscle brace and do some weight training and continuing to run is really important to me," again said Jana.

Dan Landesberg-Jana's husband is the Vice-President of Clinical Operations for Geisinger's Northeast Region and will run the upcoming virtual Scranton Half Marathon with his wife.

"It's a great thing to be able to do together, and I think that was one of the things that when we met it was one of the things that drew us together. We we're both athletes. She played college volleyball and I played basketball for my whole life. And we are both cyclists and we love to play all different kind of sports together like tennis. And the nice thing about running is that you can really do it anywhere," said Dan.

They will do this virtual marathon on October 5th and there is some planning involved here. They will have water along the way and Dan plans on bringing some energy bars to help with the finish.

"We love the phenomena of race-day. That is something that we have always loved, and we pretty much have done all of these races together," said Dan.

"The runner's high is real. You feel it in your bones and i get my best thinking done when I am running and it is just a way to be out in nature," again said Jana.

Once the virtual jhalf marathon is completed results from their Fit-Bit are uploaded to the Scranton Half Marathon site.