Quinn Crispell Is An Inspiration To Her Team At Wyoming Valley West

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month and Quinn is putting her best foot forward in cross country

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — At the Wyoming Valley Conference cross country championships at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds in Meshoppen once many of the runners clear from the starting line you can find Wyoming Valley West junior runner Quinn Crispell chugging along.

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month and Quinn determined like all the rest of the runners in the conference pushes along at her own pace and style determined to do her best.

"How much do you like this course? It's Ok but hard. Yeah and how hot was it today? I mean I can't breath with this mask on. I can't imagine running 3.1 miles? I was really sweaty when I finished and then after that I was fine," said Quinn.

"She works harder than anyone else on the team. She never complains and always does such a great job. She is just a really great kid to have around, and I am just so happy to have her on this team and everything that she is able to do," said Amy.

Quinn has been part of this Wyoming Valley West team now for 3 years and she loves every minute of it.

"I get to talk to my friends and how well they did and me doing really good and finishing strong," added Quinn.

"She is the biggest inspiration that I have ever seen in cross country. I have been best friends with Quinn since 6th grade and truly she is one of the hardest working and nicest persons that you will ever meet in your entire life. You know for me to complain about running a 5K and seeing what she does, and she is running times under 30 minutes. It's amazing. She is truly a god send and an angel and she is one of the best contributors to our team by far," said Ben Bowen.

Quinn's Dad Scott is always there to help on the course and he appreciates the support of her teammates, her coach and the school.

"I did it. How do you feel? Better. Good? Yeah. Alright good run," said Scott and Quinn.

My inspiration Quinn Crispell finishing the 3.1 mile course in a little over 32 minutes.