Royals Ready to Make a Run at Holy Redeemer

The Holy Redeemer Boys Basketball Team has the Talent, Experience and Size to Make a Run

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Holy Redeemer boys basketball team is putting in the work because they know they have something special. Head Coach Paul Guido has Justice Shoats and Matt Prociak running the show, and the Royals are ready to make a run.

”Oh, I can’t wait," Holy Redeemer senior guard Justice Shoats said. "This season’s going to be a good one. We’ve got some real tough guys. I feel like we’ve got a tough team. They’re always going to be here to play.”

”We do have some talent," Holy Redeemer Boys Basketball Coach Paul Guido added. "We do have some size. If we can combine all of those things, I think it could be a good year.”

We saw flashes last year. The Royals may have come up short in the district tournament, but they were the only team to beat Loyalsock, who went on to win a state championship.

”Last year, we did play well," Holy Redeemer junior guard Zach Perta said. "Our season did get cut short, which is upsetting and the team we beat won states. So, it was hard to see that, but I think this year we can come back and I think we can take on any team possible that comes our way.”

Once again, the Royals are playing a gauntlet of a schedule. They already played and beat Hunter College Prep in New York. Up next? Davion Hill and St. John Neumann.

"Whether we win or lose, it’s a huge experience thing for us," Coach Guido said. "We believe that playing a very difficult schedule early in the year is going to get us ready for late February and March when the money is on the line and when we need to be playing our best.”

”Districts and states, that’s when everybody’s really going at it and with all these hard games that we’re going to play, it’s just going to prepare us even more," Holy Redeemer senior center Matt Prociak added.

Prepare them for their lofty goals.

”Our goal this year is to win districts and possibly states," Shoats said. "It has a big chip on our shoulder for our district title. Last year, we fell a little short, but this year, we’re coming for it.”