Jim Roth Is Chasing History At Southern Columbia With His 444 Career Wins

2nd on all-time wins list for Pennsylvania high-school football coaches with 444 career wins

CATAWISSA, Pa. — Jim Roth rides into Tiger stadium at Southern Columbia carrying football equipment and a 10th state championship title on his back.

His teams 48 game winning streak dates back to 2017, and the Tigers last regular season loss was 2011 to Mount Carmel. Gone is one of the best teams in Southern Columbia history. For Roth it's time to get back to work.

"So it was a critical time for us in the off-season to try and develop some young guys and get some people ready to step in and fill some of those big shoes and obviously it has been very challenging with the whole situation with the coronavirus and so forth," said Jim.

With 444 career wins Roth is tied with Dunmore's Jack Henzes for 2nd place all-time in the state. George Curry who coached at Lake Lehman, Wyoming Valley West and twice at Berwick is 11 wins ahead of Roth at 455.

"I just have a lot of respect for both of them. I knew coach Henzes pretty well for a coach that obviously that wasn't local like George, but I got to know him over the years and I would see him at clinics. We didn't play a whole lot but I knew him and knew that he was a man a coach of integrity. He did things the right way," added Jim.

Coach Roth is probably the last guy thinking about the number of career wins that he has. He says the last two years we're very exciting but stressful, and he is even more excited about the potential of this young group of Tigers behind me.

"What is it like playing for coach? It's awesome.I don't think any program in the state is going to have as much experience as our coaching staff, and he has been here forever. He coached my Dad so i mean just to be able to learn from him and experience all this is a great opportunity," said Wade.

"He is a great coach. He know exactly what he is doing. Every move that he makes it is better for the team. It's just pretty cool," said Derek.

Southern's schedule is challenging. It includes Berwick, Loyalsock, Wyomissing, Wyoming Area and Mount Carmel.