Schuylkill Haven Athletics Renovation project moving into Phase II with new turf at Rotary Field

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — At a price tag of $5,000,000 dollars the Schuylkill Haven Athletics Renovation project continues on campus. Phase I is complete and the renovation of the gym. The new CACL Center went through massive changes.

"That project went extremely well. We put down a new floor, painted everything, new bleachers and we got rid of an old stage that was there and re-constructed some of those areas and that turned out great," said Dr. Shawn Fitzpatrick.

Phase II is now in process. Rotary Field getting new turf for football, the field wider for boy's and girl's soccer now, track and field, cheerleaders and the band now have more space to practice.

"It was time to replace the turf and we are excited. We we're able to widen the soccer field in the new design and get some of the logos in the end zones. They will be sown in the end zones and get a new logo in the center of the field and give our kids a better surface actually than the last one was," added Dr. Shawn Fitzpatrick.

Once the work is done on Rotary Field the construction equipment and the crews will head over here to the baseball and softball complexes to get the renovation project started. They hope to be done in time for spring sports and Superintendent Shawn Fitzpatrick says once that the work is done it will be the best place to watch baseball and softball in Schuylkill County ..play ball!!!

"We are going to look at a turf infield on our baseball complex and we are working with softball they are getting a new surface inside their bullpen and they decided to hold off on the turf they decided to keep their dirt infield," added Dr. Shawn Fitzpatrick.

Between the baseball and softball fields will be s sports performance center complete with an indoor track for everyone in the Schuylkill Haven community to use.

"It will be the first in our area an in-door turf area and a second story track that we are going to be able to utilize for our community's use in the nights and evenings," added Shawn

And when the students return in the fall the creation of the "Internet Cafe" where students can gather to complete their homework and the trophy cases will be moved to outside the gymnasium for everyone to see.

