Rose Sets New District IV Record Of 14.0 Seconds Flat In The "AA" 110 High Hurdles Last Saturday

Rose won 4 gold medals at the District IV Track and Field Championships

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Southern Columbia's Jake Rose is the reigning state champion in AA in 3 different events the 110 high hurdles, the 300 hurdles, and the 4 x 100 meter relay. At the District IV Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Williamsport Area High-School Rose broke his existing record in the 110 high hurdles hitting the finish line in 14 seconds flat.

"I came out ready to run and I ran with fire. I will take whatever time I have as long as I win the race and move onto next week," said Jake.

We'll beside winning gold in the hurdle events Jake Rose now adds in the long jump. He won that district title back on Thursday night.

"The long jump is something that I just picked up this year and I love doing it. And to win a district title in that and go to states in that as well it is just unbelievable. I can't believe that," again said Jake.

Rose has mixed in a stellar track career to go along with 4 state football championships for the Tigers. Now that the shoulder pads and helmet are put away for good Jake will focus his future on the track at Penn next season.

"I'm thinking about studying mathematical economics and trying to transfer into the Wharton School of Business. Obviously education is important to you but having a track career and moving forward obviously equally important? Yes I chose Penn because of the educational outlook and how prestigious of a college it was and they also have a very good track program. So when she told me that she wanted me to go there I said alright," added Jake.