Riverside Off to Impressive Start in Girls Basketball

4-0 Lady Vikes With Wins Over Jim Thorpe and Allentown Central Catholic

TAYLOR, Pa. — Led by Drexel commit Kylie Lavelle, the Riverside girls basketball team is already proving to be one of the best in the area.

The Lady Vikes are 4-0 so far this season, including a couple of impressive wins. One last week at Jim Thorpe, and this win yesterday against Allentown Central Catholic. Lavelle scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds in that game. It's early, but the Lady Vikes hope those results are a sign of things to come.

"It gives us a lot of confidence," Riverside girls basketball coach Jack Mekilo said. "We schedule these games not knowing what was going to happen, but we did know that we were going to get great competition and to go to Jim Thorpe and then have an iconic program with Mike Kopp coming down here today and to be able to get two wins, I really like where we're at right now. We have a lot to work on, but it's exciting to play these teams and to be able to get away with two wins."

"Playing better teams before the season even starts I feel like will help us when we get to Dunmore and even better teams that once we get to the playoffs," Riverside junior forward Kylie Lavelle added. "I feel like we keep getting better defensively and we just keep getting better every game."