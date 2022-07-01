Rudy Golbert officially joins Minnesota Timberwolves

The NBA team tweeted that the trade, which included sending five players and four first-round picks, is official.

MINNEAPOLIS — Rudy Gobert is officially a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The team tweeted that the trade, which included sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler, Leandro Bolmaro and four first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027, 2029) for the former Utah center, is now official. The two teams are also swapping 2026 first-round picks.

Last season, Gobert averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

There has been a lot of off-season speculation that the Wolves front office want their star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who just signed $224 million super max extension, to play a lot more power forward.

This move will make that possible, but the deal cost Minnesota a large number of starting players and first-round picks, including their 19th overall pick of Kessler, the 7-foot-1 center from Auburn.

Gobert, who was born in Saint-Quentin, France, is a three-time NBA All-Star and has won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award three times. Gobert has four years and $170 million left on a five-year, $205 million deal he signed with the Jazz last summer.

Beverley, one of the exiting Wolves, tweeted to fans as word of the trade spread, "Always business. Wolves Thank you. Time to take another team 2 Playoffs."