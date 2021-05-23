Record Book Rewritten at District IV Track and Field Championships

Taylor, Rose Set 110 Meter Hurdles Records at Districts

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — They re-wrote the record book at the District IV track and field championships this year. Williamsport's "Tre" Allen Taylor broke the Class 3A district record in both the long jump and the 110 meter hurdles. The latter record was also broken in Class 2A, by Southern Columbia's Jake Rose.

"It's awesome," Rose explained. "I mean to have to run with Tre in "AAA" I mean wish I could I ran against him all year but injuries happen and then couldn't get to run against him but hopefully we can get someone to push me a little harder at states. Yeah I was out pretty quick. I hit the first hurdle pretty hard. If I wouldn't of hit that it would of probably been a lot better but what can you do I ran a good race and won a district championship. I feel like I can hopefully go sub 14.00 break a state record and then move on from there."