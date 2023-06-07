ReBuck And Pyle Have Become Best Friends Off The Track

These two hurdlers compete against each other in District IV

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The training continues at Vapor Trail 24/7 in Bloomsburg for some elite hurdlers in District IV. Ava Rebuck from Central Columbia has one more year to capture gold in the "2A" Girl's 100- and 300-meter hurdles. She took silver in both events at the PIAA State Track and Field Championships

in May at Shippensburg University. Camryn Pyle from Midd-West won the state title in the 300 hurdles in 45.05 and placed 7th in the 100 hurdles.



“We are friendly warming up and everything and we get on the track and like good luck but like we both want to win,” said Ava.

“To come out strong at the end of the season was nice. I love competing against Ava. We share a good moment at the end of that race just knowing that we both tried our best and it was so great competing together,” said Camryn.

On the track Ava and Camryn are fierce competitors. Once they get off the track they have become best of friends.



“We definitely push each other throughout the season and it's definitely helped us going into states just having the friendship there to push each other to do better in each event,” again said Ava.



“I am really close with Ava. Ever since the season we have gotten even closer. It is so nice to have someone that you can bond with during the season especially at my school since I am the only hurdler. It is nice to have someone at meets that you can be with and hurdle together with, but overall, we are competitors, but we are friends and we know that whenever the race comes like it is your own race and you can't blame anyone else for the way that you race,” again said Camryn.

“Talk about the increase in speed and how much this place helps you? A lot. It really helps me a lot. When I first came here my start was nothing compared to what it is this year, and my form is just really improved,” added Ava.