Ramos Selected as Notre Dame Leprechaun

Covington Township-native One of Four Leprechauns This Year for Fighting Irish

SCRANTON, Pa. — Gabe Ramos never planned on going to Notre Dame, let alone be one of the chosen few, but as luck would have it, not only is the North Pocono grad now an anthropology and pre-med major at Notre Dame, he’s one of the four Leprechauns this year. Because of COVID, the 20-year-old hasn’t donned the uniform just yet, but it’s waiting for him in South Bend, and he’s scheduled to split the spring semester.

It’s almost too much Leprechaun magic for one photo.



Almost.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/a27yEEVuZh — The Notre Dame Leprechaun ☘️ (@NDTheLeprechaun) November 10, 2020

”Because of COVID, I actually had very little experience being the Leprechaun so far," Ramos said. "Fortunately enough, because we are cheerleaders, we’ve gotten to cheer at a lot of games and I’m super, super, super excited to actually get to put on the green suit and really get to go out there and be my own Leprechaun."

And the new Leprechauns are...



☘️ Conal Fagan

➡️ From Northern Ireland



☘️ Lynnette Wukie

➡️ First female to portray @NDTheLeprechaun



☘️ Pat Johnson

➡️ Dressed up as a Lep for Halloween



☘️ Gabe Ramos

➡️ Has Japanese weapon training



🔗 https://t.co/CBcqlsQTPX#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/OPxnGjCDfL — The Fighting Irish 😷 (@FightingIrish) September 29, 2020

Until then, Ramos is spending time with his family at his home in Covington Township, but this holiday season, he’s reminded that the role of the Leprechaun took on new meaning this year.

"Given how tumultuous and trying the times are right now, being able to be around for members of the Notre Dame community and for the community at large, trying to just bring an ounce or a shred of joy to somebody’s day, just by being myself, by being excited about where I am, that’s really my goal every day is to try and just bring a little bit of joy to somebody’s life," Ramos said. "Seeing a smile is my favorite thing, which is a little hard right now. So, while I might not be able to see the fruits of that labor, necessarily right? Because it’s caught behind a mask, it’s really beautiful to me."

“You don’t stop being a Leprechaun. It stays with you forever.”



Retired Judge Joseph Cosgrove ’77 welcomed fellow Pennsylvanian @Anibal_Ramos_ to the Leprechaun family.



📰 https://t.co/VVWqDcrWQw#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/CozpdyQ9oK — The Notre Dame Leprechaun ☘️ (@NDTheLeprechaun) October 20, 2020

A tryout 𝘂𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿.



This year, becoming @NDTheLeprechaun required extra Irish spirit. We've got your inside look at Leprechaun tryouts.



🔗 https://t.co/CBcqlsQTPX#GoIrishpic.twitter.com/j7Oy4GCYh0 — The Fighting Irish 😷 (@FightingIrish) September 29, 2020

Ramos says he’s just the second or third Latino Leprechaun in school history, and it was his NEPA roots that inspired him to try out, proving you don’t need to be Irish to be a Leprechaun.