MOOSIC, Pa. — The RailRiders will be without infielder Derek Dietrich for the rest of the season. He has been suspended for 50 games for testing positive for a stimulant.

Dietrich was one of five players suspended for violations of the minor league drug prevention and treatment program that went into effect immediately. Dietrich started the season in AA with Somerset and the Yankees promoted him to AAA with the RailRiders back in May.