Rachel Fatherly Trains In Fleetwood With Dreams Of Making The USA Olympic Team In The Shot Put

Fatherly holds the indoor and outdoor shot put records at Penn State University

FLEETWOOD, Pa. — Rachel Fatherly from Williamsport high-school in the spring of 2012 was the PIAA "3A" shot put and discus champion.

"When I was in like 7th grade everybody said that I was super strong like you could throw the shot put. I had no idea, and I think that the love for it just grew as I got older," said Rachel.

Her distance of 46 feet 9 1/2 inches was shattered in 2018 by Berwick's Payden Montana. Her mark of 51 feet is still a state record. Both athletes then competed for Penn State where Fatherly has the indoor and outdoor records. Montana went into the transfer portal after two years there and has landed at Oklahoma.

Going into 2020 Fatherly was on pace to make the US Olympic team in the shot put. She had marks out near 19 meters which is 62 feet, but a freak accident one year ago where she was hit in the leg after a throw by a teammate later revealed she had torn her Achilles.

Olympic Coach Dane Miller breaks down the absolute best #exercise every #athlete should train that want to increase their vertical jump. Start sailing through the air like Michael Jordan. Stay tuned till the end 💪https://t.co/E0GcFQKfmO pic.twitter.com/c5blHIAjsb — Garage Strength (@GarageStrength) November 20, 2020

"My goal now is to just train and get healthy and continue to do physical therapy. I'm blessed to have my family with support with different members from my community that help me out along the way," added Rachel.

On the mend in record time Rachel continued her training in Fleetwood at Garage Strength Sports Performance with trainer Dane Miller. Competition in the Olympic Trails last summer seemed possible but never happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

"What that put us into in a position to do is be patient and attack any of those weaknesses that she had outside of her Achilles. And really try to hone in on those weaknesses while she still recovered from that surgery," said Dane.

"Now it's just like replicating the same movement over and over. I think that my main goal is just to stay healthy," again said Rachel.

While Route 222 is right here behind us and this morning it's about 30 degrees so neither the noise from the traffic nor the cold weather will stop Rachel from training and getting to her ultimate goal of making Team USA.

I think that all of the hard work and effort that we have put into it and the tears and the happy and joy moments it would just mean everything," said Rachel.

The US Olympic trials are in June in Eugene Oregon. Fatherly needs a top 3 finish to make it to the Tokyo 2021 Olympics in July.

Michelle Carter from the US won gold in shot put in Rio in 2016.