Rachael Rose A Freshman Phenom Playing for Becky Burke at USC Upstate

Scranton Prep Graduate Rachael Rose Is Excelling Playing for Abington Heights Graduate Becky Burke at USC Upstate

MOOSIC, Pa. — Rachael Rose starred on the court at Scranton Prep. She wasn't highly recruited, but she's showing what she can do at USC Upstate in South Carolina, playing Division I basketball for another local star, Abington Heights grad Becky Burke.

"Honestly, Coach Burke is the reason I chose this school," Rose said. "I didn't really know much about it, but just seeing her and her goals, that's just what I wanted to do and she's a winner."

"She has it – that competitiveness, that dog in her, that leadership. I want what's in here<" Burke said, pointing to her heart. "I want the toughness, the grit. She wanted to be on the floor. She wanted to make to make an impact right away. I think it worked out absolutely perfect."

It sure has. Rose is averaging nearly 13 points per game, but she's thriving as a pass-first point guard. She's been named Big South Freshman of the Week seven times, leading a Spartans team that was picked 10th out of 12 teams in the Big South to a 21-7 record, just a game out of first place – a freshman making an immediate impact.

𝑨𝒍𝒔𝒐 𝑳𝒖𝒄𝒌𝒚 𝑵𝒐. 7



Averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game, Rachael Rose is your Big South Freshman of the Week.



During her week, she tallied a career-high 29 points against PC last Wednesday.#SpartanArmy ⚔️ #JoinUP pic.twitter.com/eO1xAPgV7k — USC Upstate Women’s Basketball (@upstateWBB) February 21, 2022

"In high school, I had to rely a lot more on scoring and it's just a whole different level of speed and athleticism," Rose said. "So, that was probably my hardest transition. She holds us accountable and I think that's something I needed to learn coming in as a freshman."

"I'm very impressed, but I'm not surprised," Burke admitted. "She's breaking records. She's leading her team to 21 wins. She's got us atop the standings as a freshman."

Reminding the Clarks Summit-native of a certain Louisville Cardinal. She sees a lot of herself in Rose.

Final 📊



Rose - 20pts/11rbs/6a/3stls

Watson - 16pts/2rbs/5a/2stls

Harness - 9pts/2rbs/2a

Logan - 8pts/17rbs

Coleman - 7pts/4rbs/2a

Davis - 3pts/2rbs

Wilson - 2pts

Roberts - 1pt#SpartanArmy ⚔️ #JoinUP pic.twitter.com/cYQ6Rm9AWE — USC Upstate Women’s Basketball (@upstateWBB) February 24, 2022

"Like a scary amount and that's why I wanted her so bad," Burke explained. "I see a very, very scary amount of myself in her and that's why I think I'm able to coach her the way that I am and I think understand her the way that I think she needs to be understood on the floor. I told her, I said 'When you are done here, nobody will ever wear number five again and I truly believe that."

Unlimited potential – but becoming an all-time great has to start somewhere.

"The second I got this job, she was my first phone call and it's the best phone call that I've made thus far in my coaching career," Burke said.

"I was nervous coming in this far from home, but this is the best decision I made," Rose said.