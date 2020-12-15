Quinn family takes up rock rappelling during pandemic

Patrick Quinn and his son, Aidan Quinn find a new, familiar hobby in 2020.

DURYEA, Pa. — Patrick Quinn was a senior in high school when he first got into rock rappelling. The 55-year-old hasn’t done it in years, but this year seemed like the perfect time for the Scranton-native to reignite his passion for rappelling and as it turned out, it’s been a much-needed breath of fresh air.

"I think the pandemic has affected everybody," Quinn said. "When you’re on top of that rock and you’re lined up and you can’t think about work, life, relationships. You’ve just got to be totally zoned in. I just think there’s no better time to kind of reinvent myself on this hobby."

A hobby he can say he now shares with his son, Aidan.

"I was pretty nervous, but I saw him do it and I was like ‘OK, if the old man can do it, I can definitely do it,'" Aidan Quinn said.

"Aidan is an adrenalin junkie like his dad," Patrick added. "So he’s a tough guy. He’s a great outdoorsman and to have him take his first leap off the rock is really, really exciting for me as a dad."

”I never even thought about doing it in my life, but it’s nice that he’s actually getting outdoors and showing me something that I had no idea he could even do," Aidan said.

Or still do, but for his dad, it’s as natural as enjoying nature.

"Rappelling is like swimming," the older Quinn said. "If you can swim in three feet of water, you can swim in 300 feet of water. Rappelling is the same. Once you get comfortable with that first step backward, it really doesn’t matter how high the rock is."